Letter: An America of two distinct groups

It seems as if America is divided into two groups of people.

Group No. 1 is comprised of law enforcement, working families (Toro, AGCO, small farms etc.), small businesses (grocery, hardware, service stations etc.), fuel-delivery people, clerks in all the stores and many other income tax-paying individuals.

Group No. 2 is standing in line for grants, rebates, refunds, subsidies, free medical insurance, free college, free year-round school lunch vouchers, rent assistance, food stamps and anything else social services has to offer.

Group No. 2 reserves the right to protest if Group No. 1 isn’t paying enough taxes to provide Group No. 2 with a non-working comfortable living.