Letter: Thanks to all for help with elections

As we wrap up the 2016 election season, I would like to thank all of those employed by Nobles County who helped with the election process in some way — from the maintenance staff who helped us move election equipment to those who helped the night of the general election. The amount of work that goes into an election is amazing — something I had no idea about when I started my position as Nobles County Auditor-Treasurer. There are so many details that take place. So many details that, as a voter, I had no idea had to happen for me to place my one vote.

I would like to publicly thank my whole staff for the extra effort they put forth during these last six months to make the election process happen in Nobles County and yet stay on top of their day-to-day requirements. A special thank you to Kris, Lori and Diane. Their experience and dedication made for a smooth process.

In addition to the Nobles County staff, there were hundreds of judges and city clerks throughout the county that took time to be trained and worked the primary and the general elections. Without their dedication and time, elections would not be possible. Thank you to each one of you for your hours of service to make this past election season a success.

I also want to thank the media for the coverage of the election process and their efforts to encourage voters to go to the polls and exercise their right to cast their vote. The 82 percent of registered voters who cast a ballot is evidence of the high turnout we had in the county.

We are fortunate to have this freedom to vote.