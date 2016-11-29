Over the past 15 months as president and proud new resident of southwest Minnesota, I’ve had the opportunity to visit with many potential students, their parents, working adults, school district staff and industry leaders. The conversations have been informative but the concerns I’ve heard are conflicting — there are major misconceptions about opportunities in southwest Minnesota. This editorial is co-authored in the spirit of dispelling these misconceptions and to share the opportunities presented in southwest Minnesota — REAL OPPORTUNITY.

From students, I’ve heard, “There’s no prospect in southwest Minnesota”, “I won’t make any money around here” and “I need to move to the metro for great jobs.” MISCONCEPTION!

From parents, “What are the prospects for my son or daughter to stay in southwest Minnesota?”, “I want more for my child” and “We’d love to be close to our families.” VALUES!

From our school district leaders: “We need to partner to bring more career opportunities to our students,” “What are the skills our students need?” and “What types of great paying jobs are there in this region?” COMMITMENT!

From our industry partners: “What can we do to attract and retain our most critical resource — the TALENT of southwest Minnesota,” “We have too many applicants who do not have both the technical and soft skills” and “We are willing to grow our business is southwest Minnesota if you can help us find talent”. REAL OPPORTUNITY!

At Papik Motors, we are in a growth mode. We are a company with solid southwest Minnesota values and roots. As a local company, we employ approximately 57 employees with an annual payroll of $2.4 million. We find tremendous value in the work ethic of Midwestern communities and believe such talent provides us a competitive edge.

As a business owner, I see and witness talent shortage. During this period of workforce prosperity, we continue to invest in our employees. We are competitive and believe our most important asset are the people who choose to work for us.

As a member of the Minnesota West President’s Advisory Committee, I am (we are) committed to partnering with our local school districts and colleges in providing real opportunities for the talent of southwest Minnesota. We are vested in our communities and stand ready to welcome you into Papik Motors. If you have interests in learning more about who we are, what we offer or our commitment to southwest Minnesota, please give us a call at 1-800-634-7701 or by calling Minnesota West at 1-800-658-2330.

With five regional campuses, two learning centers and a real desire to develop the talent our region needs, I have seen Minnesota West’s is commitment to redesigning programs, delivering skills relevant to today’s workforce needs and providing sound transfer pathways to a four-year degree.

As a member of PAC, I was impressed that last year Minnesota West Community & Technical College educated 10,000 students from 37 states and 11 countries. Minnesota West is on the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program’s list of the top 150 colleges in the nation. Minnesota West also awarded $15.7 million in student aid and $76,000 in scholarships. Minnesota West’s graduation rates exceed their peers and over 85 percent of their graduates stay, live and work in Minnesota.

So future students and parents — there are REAL OPPORTUNITIES in southwest Minnesota with high earning potential. Let’s work together for the prosperity of southwest Minnesota.