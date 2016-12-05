Letter: There's a third group of Americans, too

In response to Eugene “Gene” Stene’s comments in the Nov. 29 Daily Globe, about an America of two distinct groups: What about Group 3 -- the people in America working low-paying jobs?

Some people are working two or three low-paying jobs to try and pay the bills. Some people have fallen on hard times. Some people had a good-paying job, then all of a sudden the factory closed down. Or, their jobs got shipped overseas or to Mexico so the bigwigs could save some money.

Not everybody in America is standing in line waiting for a free handout.