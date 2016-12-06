If you are a senior citizen, you will receive almost no increase in Social Security income for 2017. However, Medicare and prescription drug costs have increased significantly. I have to pay these increases out of my pocket.

If you live in Nobles County, you can receive a complete tax abatement plan on a new home for five years. I told a lot of my friends when this program started that the rest of us would have to pay for it. Guess what? I was right.

My real estate taxes went up 27.5 percent for 2017. Just think what it would have been if the school bond would have passed.

In 2012, the city started taxing us 50 cents per month for the surface water tax. Some people I talked to at that time said they didn’t care about 50 cents per month. However, it has increased 19 times in four years. Now we pay $4.86 per month.

I have two questions. Would it be asking too much of the city, school board and county to live with the taxes they already receive? And, what would happen if I went to city hall and asked for a five-year real estate tax abatement on my house? Just wondering.