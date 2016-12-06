Letter: Pioneer Village

When visitors enter the grounds, they are enveloped within the atmosphere of the late 1800s and the earlier 1900s as they step into a time when the city of Worthington and Nobles County were young and life was simpler. The old buildings, the boardwalks, the shade trees and the mature lawn are only four of the physical elements that make Pioneer Village a gem on the prairie; however, many more elements are involved in its charm. This village provides education for young and old, a chance for many to reminisce about the “good old days,” a place for social gatherings and a memorial for those who made this county what it is. A volunteer has established a garden plot and on the Fourth of July provided hands-on gardening experiences for visitors. During school tours students learn about harvesting grain by hand, attending country school, shopping in the general store, printing a newspaper, going to the doctor, living in a sod house, going to jail and harness making. Each of the stops on the village’s walking tour provides information, experiences and memories for more than 1,000 schoolchildren each year. Descendants of people who actually lived in the houses, attended the churches, visited the businesses, lived on farms or had ties to artifacts establish a precious connection to this historic site. Even the trees have special meaning. For example, some were donated by Dorothy Kirk, and Duane Schreiber planted the trees along the north fence as his Eagle Scout project shortly before he lost his life in a car accident. Today those trees stand as a memorial to that young man, as do the buildings and artifacts within the village memorialize thousands of others.

Pioneer Village’s location among Interstate 90 attracts a large percentage of people who visit because they see the sign on the elevator that draws their eyes down to a bird’s-eye view of the village itself. Many visitors state that they would not have stopped in Worthington if they had not seen the village from the interstate, and really appreciate that they may go through part of the village and then leave to get something to eat and maybe shop a bit before they return to continue their tour. This gem is located on what is comparable to an island on the prairie with the grassland on the west and south and the fairgrounds on the east. The serenity of the village is accompanied by the hum of traffic; and peacefulness descends on those who visit and enjoy what generations of dedicated volunteers including Eagle Scouts, 4-H clubs, churches, Kiwanis groups, service groups and community corrections personnel have done to make Pioneer Village a gem on the prairie.

