With much interest I read the letter published in the Daily Globe on Nov. 30 penned jointly by Dr. Terry Gaalswyk, president of Minnesota West and Gary Papik, Papik Motors in Luverne. I would like to lend my support with the backing of my employer, Bedford Industries, to this very important and timely opinion.

It is definitely a misconception that young people, “need to move to the metro for a great job.” I am an example of someone who received my post-high school education right here in southwestern Minnesota. I attained my A.A. degree from Minnesota West (then called Worthington Junior College) and my B.S. degree from Southwest State University in Marshall. It was at that point when my spouse and I made a conscious decision to stay in Worthington, raise our family and become productive members of the community. Never have we regretted that decision, and we are living proof there are good employment opportunities right here in this region.

All things considered, the entire region around us here in Worthington is a wonderful place to live and prosper, but it is all in our perception. Great opportunities surround us, both in education, and in regard to job/career options. It may take a bit of work to uncover what is best for each individual, but believe me, opportunities galore exist right here in our immediate area.

Like Papik Motors, Bedford Industries is also growing, and we are looking for talented and dedicated individuals to take us to even greater heights. Bedford is constantly looking for engineers, graphic artists and people with strong IT and technical backgrounds to name a few career opportunities that currently exist here at Bedford.

Along with Gary Papik, I am a member of the President’s Advisory Council at Minnesota West, and I too am impressed with the educational base this institution provides its students. For people who need/want a two-year degree, Minnesota West can provide that in many different fields of study. For those who aspire to a four-year degree or more, Minnesota West can also provide a smooth path toward that goal.

So, I reiterate — there are real opportunities, both educational and career-wise in southwest Minnesota, and the earning potential is definitely there also. I want to see our region thrive in future years. To do so we need more of our young people to stay in the area to receive their post-high school training and education, and then to start their careers to make this goal a reality.