Letter: Support Salvation Army’s Red Kettle effort
By Gene Foth, Nobles County Salvation Army Treasurer
The Salvation Army’s fundraising Red Kettle season will have fewer days of ringing, which could mean fewer dollars for the Salvation Army of Nobles County for next year. Help offset this potential deficit by dropping your loose change in the kettle every time you pass by and volunteering as a bell ringer this holiday season. Even better, ask your friends, family or co-workers to join you. When a bell ringer is present at the kettle, you’ll raise an average of $30 per hour for life-changing Salvation Army services in our community.
To find out more about which kettles and what hours are available for you to “ring the bell,” contact Joanne Bartosh, Nobles County Coordinator for A.C.E. of Southwest Minnesota, at (507) 295-5262, or go online to register whenever you have a spare moment to give back to our community. There are kettles placed at Shopko, Hy-Vee, Fareway and ACE Hardware.
The Salvation Army helps people and families in need of shelter, heating assistance, transportation, food and clothing. We supply backpacks for the annual school backpack program administered by the Westminster Presbyterian Church plus many other local needs.