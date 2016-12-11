Letter: Support Salvation Army’s Red Kettle effort

To find out more about which kettles and what hours are available for you to “ring the bell,” contact Joanne Bartosh, Nobles County Coordinator for A.C.E. of Southwest Minnesota, at (507) 295-5262, or go online to register whenever you have a spare moment to give back to our community. There are kettles placed at Shopko, Hy-Vee, Fareway and ACE Hardware.

The Salvation Army helps people and families in need of shelter, heating assistance, transportation, food and clothing. We supply backpacks for the annual school backpack program administered by the Westminster Presbyterian Church plus many other local needs.