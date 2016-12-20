WRHCF Year in Review

These grants impacted many residents of all ages in Nobles County. Recipients included Nobles County Sheriff’s Office - Project Lifesaver, Helping Hands Pregnancy Center - Ready for Relationships, Unity House - AED, Minnesota West Foundation - Dementia Training Kit, YMCA - Strong Kids, Solid Rock Assembly - school assemblies, Indian Lake Progressives 4-H - Brewster playground equipment, Sanford/Avera Health - school flu vaccinations, and ISD 518 - school counselor. Additionally, our scholarship program awarded scholarships to 11 local health care students totaling $18,000.

Our mission continues to be to promote, facilitate and support health, wellness and educational needs of residents in the Worthington area. The Foundation is a partnership of friends, family and community working together to support the Foundation’s mission. Your support of this mission is always greatly appreciated.

Thank you to everyone for helping make this year successful and looking forward to what 2017 will bring. For more information on the Foundation, visit wrhcf.com or go to our Facebook page.

The Foundation would like to wish you and your family a joyous and safe holiday season!



Jeffrey J. Rotert

Executive Director