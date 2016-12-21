Safe Routes is one of the most popular programs in existence, not only in the region, but also statewide. Recognizing its benefits to the long-term health of kids and their performance in the classroom, each year schools and towns apply for far more dollars than the program has available.

For these reasons and more, Representative Rod Hamilton deserves a pat on the back. Not only does he support the program, he is the cosponsor of a bill to once again fund the Minnesota Safe Routes to School Program. If the bill is successful, we’ll continue to see benefits to our communities’ children far into the future.