Letter: Hamilton deserves pat on back for support of Safe Routes to School
By Cecilia Bofah, Worthington
Safe Routes to School has become a very important program for schools in Worthington and the surrounding communities. The dollars from the program have been used for a variety of projects including making street crossings safer, improving bicycle routes and providing equipment for crossing guards.
Safe Routes is one of the most popular programs in existence, not only in the region, but also statewide. Recognizing its benefits to the long-term health of kids and their performance in the classroom, each year schools and towns apply for far more dollars than the program has available.
For these reasons and more, Representative Rod Hamilton deserves a pat on the back. Not only does he support the program, he is the cosponsor of a bill to once again fund the Minnesota Safe Routes to School Program. If the bill is successful, we’ll continue to see benefits to our communities’ children far into the future.