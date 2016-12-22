Letter: Fencing becomes a new pre-occupation in Germany

One thing I miss about America is the feasts that we celebrate at Thanksgiving and Christmas. My current host family, the Krassers, were willing to indulge my longing for a Thanksgiving treat. They let me prepare a pumpkin pie. I quickly discovered that it is very hard to find cans of pumpkin in Germany. I had to start it all from scratch.

My mom emailed me a recipe and I started buying all the other ingredients from the local store. I bought my pumpkins from a classmate who grows them. My first step was almost a complete disaster, but I was saved by technology. I put the pumpkin in a circular cake pan. I was snapchatting while waiting for the oven to heat to the proper temperature. Colleen Bents saw that my pumpkins were uncut and warned me that they could explode in a hot oven and make a terrific mess. I quickly cut them open before I baked them, and everything went well after that. The pies wouldn’t have won a blue ribbon at the fair, but the Krassers and my friends at school enjoyed their taste of pumpkin pie. Thanks Mrs. Bents!

I have found a new hobby here in Germany with fencing. It might be a while before I can handle a rapier as well as they do in swashbuckling movies. My first few times at fencing club, I practiced against a wall and a pillar. Now I am getting to fence with other students. This is a short link that shows you a quick match at my fencing club -- https://goo.gl/bn4CyW. Fencing has been one of the highlights of my Crailsheim stay so far.

Another highlight has been being involved in Crailsheim’s Youth City Band. Several years ago I switched from playing an alto sax to a bari sax. The community members of Crailsheim went out of their way to find a bari sax for me. Playing with the Crailsheim band has helped fill my time. More importantly, it has given me another chance to make friends from other schools when we practice on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

I have also engaged in my important job of being an ambassador for Worthington. I have prepared a presentation on our city and all the advantages that it has to offer the German Crailsheim exchange student. I have given this speech to my class and had follow-up meetings with seven students who are interested in coming to Worthington for a year.

I wanted to close with a little bit about how school is different in Germany compared to the U.S. I attend a Realschule. Realschules are trade-based. My school has classes 5 through 10. I stay with the same 20 students for the entire school day. The teachers come to our classroom to teach their subjects. I see my classmates developing close relationships with their teachers in this setting. The students also develop closer relationships with each other because of the smaller setting. Most are more willing to ask questions when they are not sure.

My school day is shorter, but my classes are all business. Most of my classmates will be ending their education this year. They will be starting their trade apprenticeships at age 16 to 17. It’s hard for me to imagine starting a career at age 17!