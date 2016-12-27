Letter: Carbon dioxide is not pollution

Burning fossil fuels creates carbon dioxide (CO2), but does it cause global warming? Open two 12-ounce cans of soda, and put one in the refrigerator and the other in a pre-heated oven. Take them out after 30 minutes and the cool one is still bubbling CO2 gas; the heated one very little.

Same goes for CO2, which is locked up in the oceans, lakes and soil. The sun and the 40,000-mile long volcanic venting system at the ocean bottom heat Earth’s carbon cycle ecosystem. The atmosphere, water and soil hold about 2,400 times more CO2 than man’s contribution to the atmosphere. If all that CO2 were a 12-ounce can of soda, man’s contribution would be a little over two drops.

The Sierra Club put together a group of some 200 lawyers and activists in 2010 and shut down some 200 coal-fired power plants. The results? CO2 is still rising. They plan on shutting down more, but will accomplish nothing in the realm of climate control, because man’s two drops in the can of CO2 is irrelevant in the vast carbon cycle system where CO2 is being absorbed and expelled at varying rates across the globe, partially due to rise and fall of heat applied.

The Sierra Club might even be contributing to global warming by reducing the amount of reflective ash in the air, which produces a shading effect. Clouds and volcanic eruptions do something similar to this, as Mt. Tambora in 1816 produced the year without summer.

Look at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s annual mean growth rate of CO2 chart covering 1960 through 2016 at Mauna Loa observatory. Notice that CO2 growth rate dropped to 0.28 and 0.48 parts per million for years 1964 and 1992. How come? Did people suddenly burn less coal and oil those years? No, it was Mt. Agung (1963-64) and Mt. Pinatubo (1991-92) blasting about one cubic mile of ash into the air to a height of some 22 miles. This causes a shading/cooling effect on the ocean which then expels less CO2.

But the chart also shows a steady averaging climb in atmospheric CO2 up into 2016. How can that be? Especially when global coal usage has been dropping since 2014! China burns 50 percent of global coal, but even they are now burning less because of increased efficiencies and using more wind and solar power.

In the U.S., power demand has flattened and is expected to decrease. So how are power companies going to grow their business? By doing what’s politically correct. As Xcel recently stated: “by really investing where our customers want us to invest.” Like wind turbines. And how did the customers come to demand this? Through environmentalists pushing “coal causes global warming” false propaganda.

Wind and solar are OK but not vital. CO2 is not pollution. Green plants consume it and will gladly take more of it. Without CO2, life ends.