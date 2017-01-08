Letter: Minnesota Republicans' focus in wrong place

Are you kidding me? Listening very closely to House and Senate Republican campaign promises, I remember Bill Weber promised he would help lower health care premiums, help farmers and propel broadband to the top of the list of priorities. But we get an anti-LGBT bill and a bathroom bill. Well, to say the least, I am curious to see what the GOP majority is going to do next.

I promised to keep the fire at the GOP’s feet. I hope that all of you will do your duty to ensure our senators and our representatives do their jobs and fulfill their promises. The House and Senate work for us. They are supposed to represent us with honor and dignity, but an anti-LBGT bill and a bathroom bill do nothing to make Minnesota a better place.

Please contact Bill Weber (or your senator) today to ask to stop concentrating on discriminatory and nonsensical laws. Put the concentration back on Minnesota families and farmers.