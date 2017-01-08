Letter: Thanks to members of Project Linus

Some of our Prairie Elementary students had a warmer Christmas this year due to some fabulous people within our community. We wish to take this time to recognize and thank Bev Vajgrt and the wonderful members of the Worthington Chapter of Project Linus.

For those of you who don’t know about Project Linus, let us share a few things. Their mission is to first provide love, a sense of security, warmth and comfort to children who are seriously ill, traumatized, or otherwise in need through the gifts of new, handmade blankets, afghans and quilts, lovingly created by volunteer “blanketeers.” Second, Project Linus provides a rewarding and fun service opportunity for interested individuals and groups in local communities, all for the benefit of children. There is a Project Linus chapter in each of our 50 states. Thank you members of the Worthington Chapter Project Linus!

Here at Prairie Elementary, we wish to thank each and every one of our local Project Linus members for making all those wonderful blankets. They are so beautiful, and it is very evident that much love and care goes into each one. Thank you for sharing your gifts, and allowing us to send home your blankets with some of our students this Christmas. You brought big smiles to many families!