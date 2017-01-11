Letter: Tax relief could soon be on its way
The Minnesota House of Representatives has taken the first step toward providing tens of thousands of Minnesotans with tax relief by recently approving a tax conformity proposal. I supported the measure. Tax season is here, and it’s critical that Minnesotans are given every opportunity to keep more of what they earn.
Early each session, lawmakers examine changes made to the federal tax codes, and to make it easier on taxpayers they design a package of bills that will bring Minnesota in to compliance with those new federal provisions.
This year's bill will provide the teachers’ classroom expense deduction and higher education expense deduction, and will eliminate the need for two sets of depreciation schedules for those who purchase work equipment.