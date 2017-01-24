Letter: Decision on buffer strips is critical

Everyone has their own idea of what to do with the buffer strip. Some want to graze it, others would like to grow hazelnuts. Just to ask a farmer to give up that much is almost like a railroad easement.

It will be a while before the climate will change enough to grow almonds. That would help the bee population, also.

We will soon need more rules and regulations. It’s not an easy task to please everyone, and try to compensate those who lose the most. The need is obvious, as are the sacrifices that will have to be made. Everyone will benefit over the long haul, and this will affect everyone. Much input is needed.