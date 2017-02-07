Letter: Trump’s executive orders keep America safe

Did you know that Muhammad had more Jews and people beheaded for not following his religion or cult than ISIS has? Did you know that the Koran calls for killing Christians and Jews and those believing in the trinity? Islam does not believe in freedom of the press, or of religion or speech, and has Muslim dictators for leaders. They kill those who disagree with their beliefs. Is that not discrimination?

Muslims immigrate to other countries to increase their numbers there until they take over their government and rule. Our kindness to them has only been rewarded with death of Americans. Our help to Bin Laden in Afghanistan against the Russians was rewarded with the Sept. 11 disaster. No good deed done toward Muslims goes unpunished.