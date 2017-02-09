In just a few months farmers will be looking to get out in the fields, which means there will be a need for low cost financing. It’s very important that we get this bill to the governor quickly.

The RFA partners with agricultural lenders to provide low-cost financing to farmers on terms and conditions not otherwise available from other credit sources.

The RFA portion of the loan is carried at a reduced interest rate to improve the cash flow of eligible farmers. RFA offer loans within the beginning farmer loan and seller assisted program, agricultural improvement program, debt restructuring program, and livestock expansion programs.