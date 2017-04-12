Letter: Proposed bills look bad for family farmer

Also, there is an equally disturbing development playing out in the House and Senate. There Senate File 1016 by Sen. Bill Weber of Luverne and House File 1456 by Rep. Chris Swedzinski that would double the amount from 1,000 animal units to 2,000 animal units before a mandatory assessment has to be done. It is a sad time for rural Minnesota when you have local legislators advocating for large corporate farming and not representing their constituents and family farms (and no, over 1,000 animal units is not a family farm).

So, before rural Minnesota is turned into a sewer, and whatever water left is contaminated, call these two legislators (Weber at 651-296-5650; Swedzinski at 651-296-5374) along with any others to make sure these two bills are dead in their tracks and never see the light of day. If these pass, it means that they could go from 3,333 to 6,666 swine (55- to 300-pound swine), 20,000 to 40,000 55-pounds pigs and steers from 1,000 to 2,000 before an assessment would be required.