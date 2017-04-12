Letter: Thanks given for award presentation

It is with a smile on my face and humility in my heart that I thank the entire staff at First State Bank Southwest for presenting me with the Community Spirit Award, and a night I will cherish forever. I had not really stopped to think about my involvement in the community until I was asked to make a list. I’m just used to “doing things” — like everyone else. I’m one who appreciates the small things — a smile, a hug, a word of encouragement. But an award? Holy moly, what an honor!