Letter: CoderDojo ready to host first club meeting

CoderDojo believes that an understanding of programming languages is increasingly important in the modern world, that it is both better and easier to learn these skills early, and that nobody should be denied the opportunity to learn coding. To that end, they have built a global network of free, volunteer-led, community-based programming clubs for young people. Anyone aged 7 to 17 can visit a Dojo where they can learn to code, build a website, create an app or a game and explore technology in an informal, creative and social environment.

We provide a safe and fun space for youths to learn coding with their peers through hands-on and interactive experiences as a way to build important, lifelong skills. It is our goal to build their skills in problem solving, collaboration, critical thinking and digital literacy. Our vision is for all our local youths to be able to access opportunities that help them learn coding.

Our first club meeting is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. April 24. Minnesota West Community and Technical College is a sponsor of our program and generously provided us their computer lab facility for our events. Snack time is from 5:30 to 6 p.m. From 6 to 7:30, we will begin our coding activities. At 7:30, we will begin cleanup and plan to be finished no later than 8. The activities offered are the Hour of Code Tutorials Moana and Minecraft Designer, Scratch programming, Python, and App Inventor. We will also showcase the Finch robot with SNAP! and the Code N Go robot with activity set. If your child is under the age of 12, parents are required to stay. You can participate with your child, observe or wait in the seating area outside the computer lab.

To register your child, send me an email at CoderDojoSWMN@gmail.com or call 295-1831. Please provide the name and age of your child, parents’ name and the activity that interests them. We have limited seating available. CoderDojo SWMN events take place once a month. For more information, please visit our website CoderDojoSWMN.org.