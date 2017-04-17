Letter: Skiing in the Alps a recent highlight for student

I was in the Alps skiing with my host family, the Otterbachs. This was my second time skiing. There is a huge difference between Mt. Kato skiing and alpine skiing. Markus, my host dad, was an expert teacher. I walked away with only fun memories and no broken bones thanks to his instruction. I’ve included a short video (https://goo.gl/8NFQW2) of myself slicing down the slopes. Like wind surfing on the North Sea, this was definitely one of the best highlights from my year as your Crailsheim ambassador.

Birthdays have been a big thing. It has seemed like every week someone I know has had a birthday and has celebrated it. I have been to a lot of birthday parties this year. My own was at the end of March. My friends had a nice backyard party for me. It was good to be outside on a pleasant spring day.

The theater is another thing that I enjoy. It has been fun to go to the theater with Elfriede Kohr. The movies we’ve settled on have been good, but the thing I secretly look forward to the most is a meal of kaesespaetzle. This is a delicious noodle with cheese meal that sometimes gets called the German macaroni and cheese. Calling it macaroni and cheese is sort of a disservice, so I am apologizing to my German friends who read this. Kaesespaetzle has by far been my favorite meal in Germany, and it has been a favorite of many exchange students in the past.

I have also been getting more into soccer. The weather has been warmer here than in Minnesota so we are spending more time outdoors. I play with school friends during our breaks. I have a lot to learn about being a better soccer player, but my teachers are patient with me even when I cost them a goal. I have also picked up watching soccer on TV. It has been fun to watch Bayern Munich. They have become my favorite team in the Bundesliga, the top German football league. My admiration of Munich has upset some of my friends who are Stuttgart fans. The friendly rivalry makes the game a lot more fun. It’s a lot like when Vikings fans and Packer fans sit in the same room to watch a game.

Another thing the Otterbachs have done for me is have me spend time with other families in Tiefenbach. I spent a day with the Keller family. They were the host family of Jaron and Skyla, They introduced me to sauerbraten, a delicious marinated roast. It is sometimes called the national dish of Germany. The Kellers then took me hiking near Crailsheim. On our trek we stopped to see a real blacksmith working in his shop. I enjoyed watching him work.

I am continually thankful to the Crailsheim Committee and all of its supporters for making these experiences possible. I would also like to wish everyone a happy Easter.