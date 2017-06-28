Letter: WPD known for rude police behavior

That verbal behavior may demonstrate the department’s macho attitude. Granted, young adults can make very risky decisions. However, how does aggressive macho behavior set a useful, helpful example? That kid who was kneed and called an (expletive) is not going to carry a sense of respect for law enforcement in his entire life.

I recall reading about the line of demarcation between criminal and cop. The author was advising that it’s not a bright shiny one; it’s more a matter of choice for which side to be on, but the basic personality of either is similar. Granted, that’s a broad generalization, but the WPD video gives a person enough pause to think about it.

Anger wells up in me when I watch some of the killings at the hand of authorities. Always, the moment of truth, that split second when the service weapon is used to kill someone, is mentioned in court as the primary reason the officer is innocent, fear for his life is the justification. In the Worthington video I watched, I wondered what fear did the officer have at that moment? It wasn’t fear, it was street justice being meted out because the kid pissed off the policeman.

Frankly, I think justice indicates that one Worthington cop should be looking for employment in a field that’s a bit less stressful. Seems to me he is unable to handle the rigors of his job and can’t be trusted to calm down and effectively play the role of officer versus a thug with a badge.

Terry Morrison, Worthington