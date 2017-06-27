Letter: Mock bus crash exercise a success

The idea of the mock bus accident exercise became a reality after Chris Kielblock from Bud’s Bus Service called and offered the use of a decommissioned school bus for first responders to use in an exercise. From there, EMPAC members worked together to plan a tabletop exercise that was completed in January which led up to the full-scale exercise.

In addition to Bud’s Bus Service and all the first responders who participated, we would like to thank Trey Davis and Mark’s Towing and Repair for towing the bus and getting the mock accident scene prepared for us; the members of the Church of the Brethren for allowing us to use their facilities; Joel and Julie Lorenz for the use of their farm site for staging; Dyke’s Auto Salvage for the vehicle used for the distracted driver; the members and families of Boy Scout Troop #134 along with Corliss Zylstra, Marv Zylstra, Ida VanWesten, Karl Evers-Hillstrom and Justine Wettschreck for role-playing the victims of the crash, parents and the media; and to Culligan of Worthington, Fareway and Hy-Vee for providing refreshments for the participants.

We also appreciate the public’s cooperation in avoiding the area of the mock-accident so first responders could safely focus on the elements of the exercise.

An exercise like this is a great learning opportunity for our responders, and without the support of so many agencies, organizations, businesses and individuals, it would not have become a reality. Thank you to everyone who helped make this a reality!

Sincerely,

Joyce Jacobs

Nobles County Emergency Management Director