Letter: Graduation, music and travel mark end to stay

On the first weekend in May, my host family took me to St.Cloud. Being there I experienced a first communion of one of the family members, which was really interesting to see and compare since my little brother had his just last year in Crailsheim. The weekend was followed by our Choir Spring Concert — something I had waited for a long-time.

Being involved in two choirs and in band, Trojan Choir and the womens choir, Bel Canto, I count this as one of my most valuable experiences here at Worthington High. I want to thank my choir director, Ms. Kerry Johnson, and my band director, Mr. Loy, for making it a memorable year filled with good experiences, firing up my passion for music and believing in me.

Throughout the month, I practiced driving with my host mom Karen a lot. The award ceremony came along and we sang with the Bel Canto choir a motivational song. My highlight of the whole ceremony, though, was the teacher and staff choir at the ceremony’s end with a quite dynamic version of “Lean On Me”.

The end of May was coming closer and with it some early graduation parties of some friends. It was a great way to spend as much time as possible with my friends before I would head home in a couple weeks. Still, the last two weeks of school would be very busy. Some final presentations here, finals there, finishing art projects and taking pictures for band and choir to make some extra memories. With a couple of friends I went to Sioux Falls for a shopping day on a Friday afternoon, creating even more memories. The part of cleaning out my locker during the last week of school turned out to be quite emotional. It might sound funny, but ever since I received my locker number and combination last September, I knew right away I would be going to miss it dearly once I return my fire red storage space.

On Memorial Day I departed with the Worthington Choir for the Memorial Day Twins Game up to the cities. We were scheduled to sing the National Anthem before the game, but upon arrival it turned out that two schools had been scheduled to sing. The gentle Worthington Choir yielded the right-of-way to the middle school choir from a different town for singing the National Anthem. Skilled like we were, our choir director taught us in less than 30 minutes the lines and right pitches of “God bless America” and “Take me out to the ball game.” It was a ton of fun and a pure adventure, singing our newly learned verses after the seventh inning at Target Field. I will miss all my choir buddies dearly, but the memories will last.

The last week of school knocked on the door and with it my parents and grandparents from Germany. I hadn’t seen them since last August and it felt good to speak a little German after 10 months in America. I brought them to the Baccalaureate and showed them my favorite places around Worthington. Friday was the day of all days. As a senior, you wait the whole school year for that day and can’t wait for it to be done, but then it is suddenly there and you have to admit to yourself that you are maybe a little bit sad that it is over.

I saw graduation like this: the crown of a dozen years of school. The reward at the end of the school year witnessing that you gave your best in trying hard. Seeing my friends and classmates walking across the stage receiving their diploma and then me being one of the fancy dressed WHS graduates, and having highlights of my year flashing in the back of my mind made graduation like a once in a lifetime memory.

Directly afterward, the Crailsheim Committee threw me a graduation party at the Atrium, serving soft pretzels and cheese sauce. Cheese sauce is a running gack among my friends and me because it is such an American invention that people in Germany cringe just thinking of combining it with pretzels. So do I, this is the reason why it was a must-have at my grad party. I felt very honored having so many people come and visit me that made my year memorable here in Worthington. That night I felt the love and support of my family, the committee, my friends, host families, teachers, coaches and teammates even more. I am very thankful for that.

The following day I visited some of my friends’ graduation parties with my family before we would leave for our road trip. Early in the morning on Sunday, we departed from Worthington and wouldn’t come back until 10 days later when my parents and grandparents would fly back to Germany. It was some good old family time traveling around the U.S., experiencing some great adventures.

Since last Friday I am now back in Worthington. My time at the Burnses has ended. For the great support and beautiful memories they shared with me, I am very grateful.

This past weekend I moved to my last host family, Janice and Alan Oberloh. My home for the next four weeks before Grace and I head over the ocean with the Amazing Worthington City Band.

Take on summer Worthington!

Sincerely,

Johanna Andrejew