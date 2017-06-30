Letter: WPD officer should be dismissed immediately

At the same time, a second officer who had approached the passenger side is seen turning off the audio before helping the first officer pin the driver to the ground.

After its posting, the video quickly gained the attention of the internet and accumulated over 2.5 million views. The poster asked viewers to contact the department and ask for the officer to resign. Later that afternoon, the

Worthington Police Department, Buffalo Ridge Drug Task Force and the Nobles County Attorney’s office released a joint press release addressing the video.

When forced to face the reality of what these officers did, they made the choice to double down. Instead of acknowledging that the driver was a victim of police abuse and brutality, they chose to smear him by listing off charges they are pressing. They also state that the video, shown without context, is misleading.

There is no context in which the content of this video is acceptable. The officer should be dismissed immediately and the community needs to take a serious look at the current leadership that would allow an event such as this to occur without any reprimands or public transparency. The inadequate press release should be retracted and a new press release made public that actually addresses the concerns of the community instead of dismissing them.

David Sorensen

Worthington