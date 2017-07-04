Letter: Why are police guilty until they can prove innocence?

First and foremost, where is the video of what transpired prior to this? I’m sure this car was not pulled over for no reason.

Our police, man or woman, do not know who and what they will face when they put on that uniform. Any traffic stop, family dispute, gang fights, etc., brings danger to themselves and they must be prepared.

If the officer in question needs discipline, I’m sure he will receive it, not only from his superiors, but also fellow officers. They don’t like brutality in their ranks either, but they must be allowed to protect themselves.

Today it appears criminals have all the rights. I know, “innocent until proven guilty,” so why so often are our police “guilty ‘til they can prove innocence”?

Pray for your police department and be darn glad they are there when you need them. You never know if and when that might be.

Joanne Grimstad, Worthington