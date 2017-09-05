Letter: Farmers markets can lead to better health

What do farmer’s markets full of local produce have to do with better health? They give us all the opportunity to make healthy food choices. Making good food choices can help reduce your risk for developing type 2 diabetes, and here is how.

One in three U.S. adults has elevated blood sugar, often called pre-diabetes, and 90 percent of them don’t know it. This puts you at high risk for developing type 2 diabetes, but wait— there’s good news. Studies have shown that weight loss of just 5 percent to 7 percent of body weight (about 15 pounds for most people), achieved by reducing calories and increasing physical activity, reduced the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 58 percent.

Taking advantage of the abundant choices now available from local farmers can help reduce the consumption of calorie-laden processed foods. Our communities are providing increased opportunities for walking/biking to discover healthy food options. By combining walking/biking and healthy foods, we’re working towards making the healthy choice the easy choice in our communities. What better way than to help support our local farmers?

In our area, farming traditions run deep. Rapidly growing demand for sustainable, farm-to-table food has led to thriving farmers, farmer’s markets, communities and consumers. With about 180 farmers markets statewide, there are many options to get local produce that is affordable and readily available.

With September being peak harvest month for many foods in our state, there are great options for consumers to buy local, seasonal food, directly from farmers at one of the farmer’s markets in our communities:

Worthington Farmers Market : Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m (downtown).; Saturdays from 6:30 a.m. to noon (ACE Hardware)

Windom Farmers Market: Tuesdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m.; Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to noon (Cottonwood County Courthouse)

Jackson Farmers Market: Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. (Ashley Park)

As a new addition to the Worthington Farmers Market, customers have an easier way to pay for fresh fruits, vegetables, baked goods, jellies, meats, eggs and other treats through a card reader kiosk. The card reader makes it possible for individuals to purchase tokens with credit or debit cards, and EBT cards obtained through SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits. The tokens are then used to purchase items from farmers market vendors.

Join us in taking charge of your health, shopping fresh and local, and making our community one that is committed to helping each resident live the healthiest possible life. For recipes, a directory of farmers markets, and news and information about Minnesota’s bounty, visit minnesotagrown.com.