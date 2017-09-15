Letter: Walz is smart choice for governor

Tim knows the importance of having properly licensed teachers in the classrooms across our state. Knowing this important factor in quality education, Tim has spoken out against the teacher licensure law that lets less qualified individuals teach our kids.

Let’s elect a governor who knows what it is like to be in a classroom filled with students of various needs, talents and backgrounds. Unless you have been there, you will never understand what it is like. Tim has been there and he understands all the dynamics.