Letter: High school juniors should consider page program

By taking part in this week-long program, pages learn the legislative process and assist members in the House Chamber during session, and also develop leadership skills by observing how committees are conducted and how issues are resolved.

To download an application, visit www.house.leg.state.mn.us/edprog/app.pdf, or if you have questions, call the Minnesota House’s Sergeant’s Office at (651) 296-7452.

Those selected will participate in a wide variety of legislative activities, including individual meetings with state representatives allowing students to discuss the issues that matter most to them; assisting members during a legislative floor session; and giving students the opportunity to meet with constitutional officers, members of the judiciary, lobbyists and members of the media.

An application must be postmarked no later than Dec. 1 to ensure its arrival on time for the selection process. Before returning the application, it must include a parent’s or guardian’s signature and approval from a school counselor, civics teacher or principal. Chosen applicants will be notified by the end of December.

Serving as a high school page is an experience that will last a lifetime, and we encourage any high school junior with an interest in politics to apply.