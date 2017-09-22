Letter: Time for GOP to heed Smith's creed

"My creed is that public service is more than doing a job efficiently and honestly. It must be a complete dedication to the people and to the nation with full recognition that every human being is entitled to courtesy and consideration, that constructive criticism is not only to be expected but sought, that smears are not only to be expected but fought, that honor is to be earned but not bought."

President Trump and the Republicans are claiming that the massive tax cuts for large business and wealthy individuals will ignite economic growth and increase wages for the working class. Articles I have been reading in reliable and dependable economic publications are showing — with past performance and scientifically obtained statistics — that their assumptions do not hold up under rigorous investigation.

Margaret Chase Smith showed that Republicans in her generation could have respect for all citizens, including the working class. In my opinion, what I see now is that Republicans have been bought by wealthy campaign donors and are doing the bidding of these donors with ideas that will not meet true investigation.

I would suggest that if President Trump and the Republicans desire to treat us citizens with "courtesy and consideration" they reveal the full details of their tax plan. If they desire to show they have not been bought by wealthy special interests, they will reveal exactly which special tax deductions will be eliminated in order to lower the overall corporate tax rate.