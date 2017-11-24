Letter: Specific details lacking on tax reform plan

I find this proposed legislation to have been rushed through both houses of Congress. The normal committee process has not been used. This is not just my opinion. Senator McCain has stated this also and urged his fellow senators to follow the established process usually used for major legislation like the tax reform legislation. Why? Why? Why? I believe citizens are entitled to clear information concerning legislation.

This proposed legislation could affect our federal income tax system for the next 30 years. Why are our political leaders (Senator Grassley sits on the committee writing this tax bill) not educating us citizens fully by sending out understandable details to be printed in newspapers?