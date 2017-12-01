Letter: Support for WCS donation auction is appreciated

This widespread support does more than balance our budget. It assures us that our community is behind our school's motto, "Educating children in the light of God's word.” It means so much to us! We give special thanks to UFCW Local Chapter 1161 for donating pork to be smoked for our lunch counter, and also to Thrivent Financial for an Action grant to purchase some other parts of our meal and supplies.

We invite anybody and everybody to join us on Saturday, Dec. 9 for a delicious smoked pork sandwich, beans, chips and certainly a piece of pie. Doors to our gym open at 9:30 a.m. We are located at 1770 Eleanor St. If you come, be sure to grab a bidder's number in case you decide you want to buy something. There will be many toys, gifts, tools and decorations to choose from.

There is certain to be something for everyone. Of course, if none of those things sound appealing to you, everything is better with butter and I've heard that item is typically sold at a bargain price.

Thanks again to all the local businesses for the ongoing support.