Letter: Christmas at Pioneer Village was a great event

The little ones always love Santa Claus, and Santa is always so good with the kids. Next, we went to the saloon for a great supper, and accordion entertainment by Audrey Brake. Sydney had neither seen an accordion before, nor heard the music one can produce, so she was intrigued by the performance. Thank you, Audrey, for answering Sydney's questions and letting her press a few keys on the accordion. It was a nice music lesson for her, and we enjoyed your Christmas songs.

Then it was time for the Shining Fame dance performance at the barn that was great fun, followed by the horse drawn hay ride around Pioneer Village. Sydney wanted to go on that again! Our next event was the concert by the St. Mary's Choir — another excellent performance — and then our evening ended by watching a bit of line dancing followed by the Aztec Dancers. The energy all the dancers have is enviable! We would have liked to attend all of the performances on the program, but did not have enough time. The evening of good family entertainment was well worth the minimal admission fee for adults.

I want to thank those who were involved in the event. It is obvious when attending Christmas at Pioneer Village, the amount of planning and preparation that goes into the event is extensive. A big thank you also needs to be extended to the volunteers and those who shared their time and talents at the various performances.

I encourage everyone to attend Christmas at Pioneer Village next year.