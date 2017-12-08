Letter: Daiker remembered as a 'true scouter'

Brian was very active in the pack as both a parent and a volunteer. He filled many roles such as chartered organization representative and den leader. He was an avid pinewood derby racer every year and encouraged the boys to always do their best. In Troop 134, he served as chartered organization representative as well as the committee chair.

Brian was a true scouter. He gave the scouts his time and energy with a smile on his face. There is no greater gift one can give to our youth. It was truly a privilege to know him and work with him in the scouting program, and his impact on the scouting program in Worthington and to the scouts themselves cannot be measured. We will always remember how blessed we were to know Brian.