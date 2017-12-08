Letter: Daiker remembered as a 'true scouter'
By members of Cub Scout Pack 134 and Boy Scout Troop 134
Goodbye to a dear friend and scouter. On Dec. 5, Brian Daiker went home to the Lord and left a hole in the hearts of the scouting community in Worthington. Brian played a huge role in both Cub Scout Pack 134 and Boy Scout Troop 134, and he will be greatly missed by all of us.
Brian was very active in the pack as both a parent and a volunteer. He filled many roles such as chartered organization representative and den leader. He was an avid pinewood derby racer every year and encouraged the boys to always do their best. In Troop 134, he served as chartered organization representative as well as the committee chair.
Brian was a true scouter. He gave the scouts his time and energy with a smile on his face. There is no greater gift one can give to our youth. It was truly a privilege to know him and work with him in the scouting program, and his impact on the scouting program in Worthington and to the scouts themselves cannot be measured. We will always remember how blessed we were to know Brian.