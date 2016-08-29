College football: Greenfield selected an SMSU captain

MARSHALL -- Grant Greenfield, a senior tackle from Sibley-Ocheyedan High School, has been named one of four team captains for the Southwest Minnesota State University football team.

Greenfield is one of two offensive team captains. The other is junior quarterback Blake Gimbel of Marshalltown, Iowa.

Defensive captains are senior linebacker Tyler Flud of St. Paul and senior cornerback Dallin Finley of Kennesaw, Ga.

SMSU opens the season Thursday night hosting Minnesota Duluth in a 7 p.m. start.