Vikings acquire QB Sam Bradford from Eagles

Four days after Bridgewater was lost for the season with a serious knee injury, Minnesota on Saturday traded with the Philadelphia Eagles for quarterback Sam Bradford.

Minnesota gave up a first-round draft choice in 2017 and a conditional fourth-round selection in 2018.

Bridgewater suffered a dislocated left knee and torn ACL in a non-contact injury Tuesday at Winter Park and was placed on injured reserve, ending his season.

Bradford will make $7 million this season. He is on the books for $13 million in 2017, with $4 million of it guaranteed. The Vikings will have a decision on to make next March on the fifth day of the league year when he is due a $4 million roster bonus.

The move to acquire Bradford, and the price paid, indicates the Vikings were not comfortable with backup quarterback Shaun Hill as their top option. It’s unclear whether Bradford, the first pick in the 2010 draft, could be ready to start in time for the Sept. 11 opener at Tennessee.

Vikings tight ends coach Pat Shurmur was Bradford’s offensive coordinator last season in Philadelphia and also during his rookie season with St. Louis in 2010. Bradford redshirted as an Oklahoma freshman in 2006 when Vikings running back Adrian Peterson played his final season for the Sooners.

Minnesota general manager Rick Spielman told reporters before Thursday’s preseason finale that the Vikings wouldn’t give up a high pick for a quarterback. Bradford became expendable in Philadelphia after the Eagles last April drafted quarterback Carson Wentz with the No. 2 pick.

Bradford expressed disappointment when the Eagles drafted Wentz less than two months after he had signed a two-year, $35 million contract extension. He had wanted to be traded.

ESPN reported that the conditional fourth-round pick Minnesota gave up becomes a third-round selection if the Vikings go to the NFC championship this season and a second-round pick if they win the Super Bowl.

Bradford won the Heisman Trophy with the Sooners in 2008. He will be the first Heisman winner to play for the Vikings since 1992 winner Gino Torretta in 1993.

Bradford has been hampered by injuries throughout his career. He suffered a torn ACL midway through the 2013 season and then tore his ACL in the same knee during the 2014 preseason.

Hill was Bradford’s initial replacement in 2014, and ended up starting nine games that season for the Rams. Hill, at 85.2, actually has a higher NFL career passer rating than Bradford’s 81.0.

Bradford played with St. Louis from 2010-14 before spending last season with the Eagles. He has completed 60.1 percent of his career passes and has thrown for 14,790 yards, but has more interceptions (80) than touchdown passes (78).