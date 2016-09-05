Amateur baseball: Hadley, Milroy fall at state tournament

HUTCHINSON -- Lastrup knocked Hadley out of the Minnesota Baseball Association amateur baseball state tournament with a 5-3 victory on Saturday.

The Buttermakers held a 2-0 lead heading into the eighth inning, but the Lakers hung four on the board in their half of the frame, to take a 4-0 lead. Lastrup added another run in the ninth to extend its lead to 5-2. Hadley fought back in the bottom of the ninth, scoring a run to come within two, but couldn’t put enough together to complete the comeback.

Lastrup shortstop Brad Meyer went 3-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base. Chad Weiss added an RBI while going 2-for-4 with a stolen base.

Weiss started the game on the mound for the Lakers, allowing two runs on eight hits while striking out five and walking two.

Blake Rogers scored all three Buttermakers runs, going 1-for-3 with a walk and was hit by a pitch.

Eric Weineke went 3-for-5 with an RBI for Hadley. Max Zwart and Nick Bruning also picked up RBIs.

Justin Reinsma started the game for the Buttermakers, allowing two runs on five hits in seven innings while striking out six batters. Sam Huska and Bruning also pitched.

Lastrup went on to lose 11-4 to Raymond on Sunday.

L 000 000 041 -- 5 8 2H 100 000 101 -- 3 9 3Hutchinson 9, Milroy 1

HUTCHINSON -- Hutchinson starting pitcher Connor Kern carried the Huskies to a big victory over Milroy on Saturday, ending the Irish’s state tournament run.

Hutchinson won 9-1 behind Kern’s one-run, complete-game effort. He allowed only two hits and struck out seven in his nine innings.

Jake Wedland went 4-for-4 with two RBIs, two runs, a double and a walk for the Huskies. Keegan Mason went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, a run and a double. Fernando Villegas drove in three runs, while going 2-for-5.

Brady Lanoue and Derek Riley picked up hits for Milroy.

Matt Lytle started the game for the Irish, allowing five runs on eight hits in two and a third innings. Cody Mather and Tyler Peterson also toed the rubber for Milroy.

Hutchinson went on to lose 8-3 to Sobieski on Sunday.

H -- 104 021 100 -- 9 17 0M -- 000 000 001 -- 1 2 0