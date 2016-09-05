Labor Day Classic: Tony Brown takes charge on 18th hole

DOUG WOLTER / DAILY GLOBE Raising his arms after sinking an 18-foot putt on the 18th green to capture the Labor Day Classic on Monday, Tony Brown accepts the adullation of a large gallery of fans at the Worthington Country Club

WORTHINGTON -- In the end, it came down to a battle of champions.

Tony Brown, of Plymouth, trailed Tad Leistico, a Worthington High School graduate now living in Elkhorn, Neb., by one stroke after 17 holes in the Final Four of the Labor Day Classic golf tournament. Approaching the 18th tee, Brown thought of only one thing.

“I just made up my mind I had to birdie on 18,” Brown said. “I don’t know what he’s gonna do, but no matter what I’m making birdie. I just made up my mind I’m making birdie.”

Leistico made trouble for himself right off the tee box on the par-4, 390-yard 18th, pushing his tee shot to the right of the fairway behind a bunch of tall trees. Brown did much better, placing his shot in perfect position right down the middle.

The former Trojan’s second shot was a good one, punched nicely into the fairway but just a few yards ahead of where Brown lay at one. Brown, approximately 100 yards away from the pin, placed his second shot beautifully on the middle of the green.

Leistico needed to make a very big shot then, but this time he pushed it left and into a sand trap.

It was clear, at that point, that the tournament was Brown’s for the taking.

He took it dramatically, with an 18-foot putt that curled slowly into the cup for a birdie.

Brown, competing in his fourth consecutive Final Four at the Labor Day Classic, won it all for the fourth time. He’d captured his first Worthington tournament in 2000, his second in 2002 and his third in 2012.

It wasn’t a superlative performance through the first 17 holes. None of the Final Four -- who played on a soggy course made soft after consecutive thunderstorms rolled through the area following Saturday and Sunday play -- managed to break par.

Brown finished with a 2-over-par 73. Leistico had a 75. John Siela, of Waterloo, Iowa, finished with a 79 and Chris Mithelman, of Sioux Falls, S.D., came in with an 80.

Though none of the scores were outstanding, all four golfers hit several outstanding shots from tee to green.

Brown led by two strokes after six, fell into a tie with Leistico after nine, led by two strokes after sinking a long putt on No. 11, dropped to even with Leistico on 14 after Leistico converted a long putt on that hole, then trailed by one after the 15th after an exceptional long approach shot by Leistico that settled into the middle of the green.

When it was all over, Leistico -- who won the LDC in 2007 -- was smiling.

“Pretty calm,” he described his feelings during the stretch drive. “It was fun to be in the atmosphere and to have so many friends around. It took a lot of the nerves away. I was actually much more nervous in the round to get in than I was in the Final Four.”

In the last qualifying round, Leistico took out Matt Weeks of Spirit Lake, Iowa, while Brown eliminated Kirby Brown of West Des Moines, Iowa. Siela ousted Frank Fager of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Mithelman -- who sunk a hole-in-one on Sunday -- eliminated two-time defending champ Bret Taylor of Booneville, Iowa.

Mithelman hung with his foursome at the beginning, and actually was in second place behind Brown after six holes. But he found himself behind some trees after his tee shot on No. 7, struck a tree ahead of him squarely with his second shot, and never fully recovered.

Siela, a hard hitter with an aggressive wind-up, was only two strokes off the leader after 13 holes. But on No. 14 his tee shot hit a spectator, seated on a golf cart, on the fly. Siela finished poorly on 14, losing two strokes. By then, it seemed increasingly clear that the tournament would be won by Leistico or Brown.

Brown admitted after the tournament that his 18 holes were uneven. The LDC, in fact, was his first tournament of the season due to a busy summer at work and time spent with his children.

“I was just kind of trying to make pars. I thought that might do it,” he said.

But he pulled a shot on hole No. 8 and missed a short putt on the ninth.

“It’s just one of those things, you never know what’s going to happen. You just keep grinding.”

After 17, the tiger in him came alive.

“Once Tad went 1-up on me, something kind of kicked in,” Brown said.

Leistico, like Brown, has been out on the links this year less often than usual. He and his wife are expecting their first baby in just a few weeks.

Regarding his initial shot on 18, Leistico said he was trying to hit a cut off the tee. But he cut it too much.

The 18th is not his favorite, anyway. He prefers to hit his tee shots right to left, but there is a big overhanging tree that takes that shot away from him.

The roller-coaster nature of the tournament struck Brown on the 523-yard par-5 17th hole. He hit a 320-yard drive down the middle of the fairway, but Leistico hit a great shot, too -- resting it just a few yards behind Brown. Leistico then hit a straight rocket to the green. Brown clipped a little too much ground behind his second shot and left it well short of the green. He hit a marvelous third shot but missed an 8-foot putt.

He steeled himself, however, for the last hole.

After he’d won it, he accepted numerous congratulations and said to a reporter, “Whatever reason, I get here and it always seems to click. I just feel so comfortable on this course.”