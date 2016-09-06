Preps tennis: Trojans fall to Fairmont

FAIRMONT -- Worthington and Fairmont went to a fourth set in four matches with Fairmont winning all four on the way to a 6-1 victory in girls tennis on Tuesday.

“Having four matches go to a third set shows improvement,” Trojans head coach Mike Marquardt said. “We dropped all four, but if we won them it would have been 5-2 for us. We’re getting there.”

The Trojans’ only victory came at fourth singles where Makayla Ebbers defeated Breana Joseph 6-3, 6-4.

“We had a win at four singles,” Marquardt said. “We’re making the right gains, but just not consistently throughout the whole team. We need to get more consistent.”

First singles and all three doubles matches went to three sets.

At first singles, Lauren Carlson of Fairmont defeated Anna Kill 4-6, 7-5, 6-0. At first doubles Sydney Hainey and Bergen Senf of Fairmont defeated Coral Owens and Jasmine Ling 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. At second doubles, Morgan Cihoski and Holly Petrowak defeated Katilyn Brunk and Cynthia Soukasvah 1-6, 6-3, 6-3. And at third doubles Emily O’Conner and Maggie Torzke defeated Bailey Kruse and Brittin Fauskee 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.

“We dropped 6-1, but all three doubles went to a third set,” Marquardt said. “We tweaked the lineup a little bit, got a little better performance from the doubles.”

At second singles Brittany Bass of Fairmont defeated Kelly Newman 6-1, 6-1. At third singles Clarie Blemmers of Fairmont defeated Jamie newman 6-3, 6-0.

The Trojans’ next match is at home against Pipestone on Thursday.