Wolter: In Sheldon and Worthington, it's a passing fancy

There are still some high school football coaches out there who would rather undergo root canal with dirty dental instruments than to call passing plays.

But the times, they are a’ changin’. The Sheldon Orabs are learning to love the bomb (and screens and hooks and slants, too) on the way to a 3-0 record after going 0-9 in 2015. Closer to home, the Worthington Trojans have proven that there are more ways to move the football than via three yards and a cloud of dust.

Here’s how it works:

A better option

When Tyler Lloyd, who helped the Sheldon Orabs to the Class 2A state title game in 2005, took over the team last year, he led them to an 0-9 record. Lack of depth contributed to the winless campaign. And 27 turnovers did, too.

This fall, Sheldon opened its new season with a 20-12 victory over longtime arch-rival Sibley-Ocheyedan, then beat South O’Brien 28-14 before drubbing MOC-Floyd Valley 27-20 Friday on a sloppy field. In years past, admitted Lloyd on Monday, he would have been inclined to stick with the running game in the muddy conditions that he was faced with against the Dutch.

Good thing he didn’t.

Instead, the Orabs went right into passing mode. On the very first play from scrimmage, quarterback Jaden Kleinhesselink found Brandon Winkel for a 58-yard touchdown pass.

Kleinhesselink, a junior in his second year as the team’s starting QB, finished with 277 yards passing and four touchdowns.

In three games, he has already thrown for 677 yards.

“I think we’ve matched our total from last year,” Lloyd said.

A year ago, Sheldon operated out of the triple option and didn’t pass nearly as often. This season, the Orabs are a shotgun and spread team.

It’s not that Lloyd has suddenly soured on running. He just believes in taking advantage of the talent he sees.

“When I looked at our kids, (running) just didn’t fit,” he said. “We have a strong-armed quarterback and we have kids who can win their one-on-one matchups.”

But Lloyd would be the first person to insist that the Orabs’ improved season (it’s their first 3-0 start since 2011) isn’t just about the passing game. SHS has much healthier numbers this year, and Lloyd especially likes his players’ attitudes.

“Our kids are just really close. You can’t coach that; that’s just something that happens. They’re really supportive of each other,” Lloyd said.

When I discussed passing philosophy with Coach Lloyd, I mentioned how difficult the aerial game so often seems to be in the high school ranks. But Lloyd has a slightly different theory. He says that throwing and catching has been simplified somewhat in the modern era. Quarterbacks don’t typically make as many reads as they used to have to make. And the timing isn’t quite so problematic -- not, at least, when receivers can find their spot, stay there, and quarterbacks need only to aim at a specific area.

It’s not quite that simple, of course, but at least it’s more simple than it was in Vince Lombardi’s day.

Who knew? Geno did

One of the more interesting things, to me, about the Worthington Trojans’ impressive 35-22 Friday football victory over St. Peter at St. Peter was the attitude of Gene Lais moments after the game.

As I spoke with the first-year WHS head coach via telephone that night, I must have sounded excited and perhaps a little bit surprised at how well the Trojans handled the Saints in all varieties of the contest. After all, the home-town gridders haven’t had many of those kinds of games over the last several years.

As happy as “Geno” was at the outcome, he said humbly that he wasn’t really surprised. The team had an excellent practice in the week preceding the game. Of course the passing game clicked on Friday. It clicked in practice, too.

On Monday, I talked to the coach again, and again he treated the win as not something to gush about, but to accept matter-of-fact. He mentioned that several of his players were successful in baseball, and others have been successful as wrestlers. As football players, they were fortunate to receive some excellent coaching from Brad Grimmius in 2015. And in 2016, they quickly came to believe both in each other and their instruction.

“Them trusting us and us trusting them. … Part of it is finding an identity,” Lais said.

It was Worthington’s passing game that seemed most eye-opening on Friday. Perhaps it shouldn’t have. Quarterback Logan Huisman, we already knew, possesses a good arm. I’d been saying for two weeks that the Trojans have several talented pass-catchers as well.

On Friday, the Trojans passed for 193 yards. Zach Boever caught six for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

It remains to be seen whether WHS (1-1) will become a consistent passing team in 2016. Lais is an old line coach who reminded me, on Monday, of what he used to tell his players when he coached at Minnesota West for two and a half decades.

“I always told the kids that if you don’t run the ball at all, it’s a good day,” he said.

Ah, but the Trojans can be good at passing this year. Lais, himself, said that the best offenses are the ones that are balanced.

Fans like seeing footballs in the air. Football players enjoy tossing the ball in the air, too, even if coaches don’t.

“That’s what they see on video games,” Lais mused.