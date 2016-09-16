Road racing: King Turkey Day 10K is ready to go

WORTHINGTON -- There are no guarantees that today’s King Turkey Day 10K race (Saturday, Sept. 17) will be run under ideal weather conditions like it was last year.

Organizers and runners can only hope that the race goes off better than Worthington’s other big running event this week -- Thursday’s 49th annual Turkey Trot high school country race, which was canceled due to heavy rainfall that saturated Prairie View Golf course throughout the day.

But the 10K race has an advantage, of sorts. It starts and finishes in downtown Worthington, and streets have a built-in defense against mud and muck.

Good weather (let’s keep our fingers crossed) adds excitement and an air of celebration to the 10K, but the race itself is always a highly-anticipated event for spectators as well as runners. Today’s race begins at 10 a.m. on Tenth Street and finishes there, as well. Prior to the big race, the YMCA Family Fun Walk will take off at 8:30, also on Tenth Street.

This will mark the second year the Worthington Area YMCA is organizing the racing festivities. In previous years, the Okabena Bay Area Striders built up the tradition, making the King Turkey Day 10K race one of Minnesota’s premier late-summer distance running events.

The 2016 event coordinator, Jenna Bents, said that as of mid-week there were 240 race entries. There’s still a chance that the numbers could reach last year’s total, 320, on race day.

“We try to reach out to all runners from around the area,” Bents said.

Besides the joy and recognition runners get from running, each runner will receive a draw-string bag full of goodies like Powerade, apples, snacks, and a Turkey Day shirt. The support race organizers have received from businesses and volunteers, Bents said, have been outstanding.

In 2015, 29-year-old Habtamu Demlie of Sioux Falls, S.D., produced a record winning time of 33:55.13. Toby Henkels, a former Worthington High School standout athlete, was second in 34:02.70.