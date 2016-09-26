Cross country: Fairmont wins Class 2A title at Milaca

MILACA -- Fairmont had five girls finish among the top 20 in the team scoring Saturday and edged Perham, 75-82, to win the Class AA team title at the huge Milaca Mega Meet at Stones Throw Golf Course.

Jenna Pavich placed 10th overall in the 164-finisher race with a 5,000-meter time of 20:05.9, while teammates Iliana Ramon (12th, 20:13.55) and Sarah Krumholz (15, 20:26.19) were the next two Cardinals.

Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd was third among 24 complete teams with 101 points. Leading the defending Section 3A champion Eagles were Jordan Sterud (sixth, 19:57.12) and Saide Thompson (13, 20:21.87).

Martin County West eighth-grader Marissa Whitehead finished fifth (19:49.09), leading the Mavericks to 13th place (357 points) in the team standings.

In the Class AA boys’ race, two LQPV/D-B runners -- Keiser Freetly (fifth, 16:59.19) and Mike Kvaal (ninth, 17:30.10) -- ran up front, as did Canby/Minneota’s Anthony Wollum (eighth, 17:16.69) and Fairmont’s Nathan Willet (14, 17:43.91).

As a team, LQPV/D-B was fifth with 180 points, while MCW was 10th (247), Fairmont 12th (264) and Canby 17th (408).

In Class A, Redwood Valley’s Carter Menz finished eighth (16:57.76), Lukas Pierson of St. James placed 12th (17:12.99) and Montevideo’s Kurt TeBeest was 16th (17:20.65). In the boys’ team standings, St. James was eighth (239 points) among 41 complete teams and Redwood Valley finished 13th with 410.

RV’s Lauren Karnitz (11th, 20:21.81) and Mackinzee Meist of St. James (15th, 20:30.89) had the best performances among area Class A varsity girls.

Pipestone’s boys competed in the Maroon Division of the Roy Griak Invitational at the University of Minnesota Golf Course in St. Paul and finished 23rd among 54 complete teams with 665 points. Leading the Arrows --- in the team scoring were Matthew Kennedy (26th, 18:26), Michael Suda (56, 18:53) and Lucas Griebel (115, 19:27).

There were a total of 490 finishing runners in the 5,000-meter race.