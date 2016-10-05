Adam Watts: Local golfers had great time at the Ryder Cup

This past weekend, the sports world’s eyes were fixed on Minnesota, as the best golfers in the world competed in the Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska.

Over 50,000 people filled the course to cheer on the American heroes as they toppled the Europeans and won their first Ryder Cup since 2008, and second since 2002. Ryan Moore sank a 15-foot putt to seal the victory for the red, white and blue and the country rejoiced.

And it all happened just up the road, in front of a number of local people including Worthington High School boys golf coach John Koller and Worthington Country Club golf pro Cory Pelzel.

“It was super exciting,” Koller said. “I got to go with my son Adam. We got there before the gates opened and literally ran to the first tee box. We wanted to be able to see groups off when they started the round.”

Koller said the atmosphere was something he had never experienced at a golf tournament before.

“Just the excitement in the crowd was something I’ve never experienced at any sporting event in my life,” Koller said. “The closest would be a home Vikings game where you lose your voice yelling. But this is your country and it happens only once every four years. Everybody dressed up. Everybody had flags.”

But not everybody enjoyed the atmosphere so much. The crowd -- described by many as “rowdy” -- got under the skin of some of the European players.

“(The fans) have been quite poor, I’m not going to lie,” Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia said in a press conference. “It’s unfortunate because I think that 85 per cent of the people are great and I love playing in America, but that 15 per cent that is really bad makes them look bad.

“My girlfriend is American and I feel ashamed for her because I know how bad she feels when she hears all the things.”

Perhaps Garcia just isn’t used to the Ryder Cup experience, which allows -- and even encourages -- a rowdy atmosphere. Some of the golf fans at Hazeltine may have had a few too many and said some questionable things -- but the primary reaction from fans in attendance was overwhelmingly positive.

“It was unbelievable,” Koller said. “When the U.S. was about to close it out and win the Ryder Cup, I bet there were 10,000 people around that hole. I’ve never seen so many humans in such a small area as that. It was just crazy.”

As a volunteer at the event, Pelzel had a different perspective, but also raved about the atmosphere at the event. He wasn’t at every hole, watching the golfers and yelling and screaming with the other fans. He worked handing out golf balls at the putting greens and driving range, but had a few opportunities to sneak away and be a spectator.

“It’s not a PGA event, it’s a sporting event,” Pelzel said. “Listening to the crowd sing the national anthem before the sun came up. That was special.”

As a member of the Minnesota PGA, Pelzel had to go through an application process before being selected to work at the Ryder Cup. And working in the practice areas gave him the unique opportunity to talk shop with some of the top players in the game.

“I just got to walk up and talk about their golf game and golf swing,” he said. “We’re all golf nerds. I enjoy watching golf because I like to analyze their swing. Just looking at Rory McIlroy and his hip rotation to Ryan Moore. Just seeing them up close and analyzing it. I like to be able to hear the interaction between the player and caddie and hear about what they’re working on and what they’re struggling with and seeing.”

Coach Koller met up with a pair of golfers from his high school squad and they enjoyed seeing the world class golfers up close. It was a rare opportunity to see some of the best golfers on the planet and see what they can do, and apply some of what they see to their own games.

“It was a fun experience to share with the guys that are on the golf team,” Koller said. “It helps when they see that kind of quality play and how those guys go about their business.”

The Worthington golf pro also picked up a thing or two to bring home with him -- not the least of which was the attention to detail of the top golfers.

“I’m amazed by just how precise they are on all of their yardages,” Pelzel said. “They know exactly that they want to hit it 138 yards, they don’t want to hit it 140. They can control their misses so much better than the average amateur player. They never get into really deep trouble.”

While perhaps the Europeans didn’t enjoy themselves very much in Chaska last weekend, a few people from the golf community in Worthington did. And so did all of the American golf fans who finally saw the USA come out on top after so many heartbreaking recent defeats.