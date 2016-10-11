Cross country: Irwin wins in Adrian
Les Knutson
Daily Globe
ADRIAN -- In dominating fashion, the Class AA Marshall Tigers won both team titles at the Dragon Invitational high school cross country meet on a chilly afternoon Tuesday on the challenging slopes of the Adrian Golf Course.
While Marshall’s girls convincingly claimed the top four places and had five of the first six finishers, the boys’ individual race was much closer as seven runners bunched together much of the 5,000-meter distance before Windom Area senior John Irwin pulled away over the final 600 meters and won his fourth meet of the season.
Irwin held the lead all the way, but a trio of Marshall runners, Canby/Minneota sophomore Anthony Wollum, Heron Lake-Okabena senior Logan Knutson and Pipestone Area senior Matthew Kennedy all stayed close, before separating some as Irwin seemed to shift gears and cruise to another gold-medalist performance.
Irwin’s winning time was a new all-time personal best of 16:34.1 and he impressed his coach Melissa Pletcher with his strong finish.
“It was close between about seven guys most of the race,” Pletcher said. “But, once John made his move, he really put some distance between himself and the others. John is really having a super senior season.”
A year ago, Irwin finished 11th in the same race, clocking a time of 17:54.6. Sixteen days later, he surprised many by notching a second-place finish in the Section 3A Meet at Madison with a time of 16:50.3, qualifying for the 2015 Class A State Cross Country Meet.
Ever since then, Irwin has been one of the premier distance runners in southwestern Minnesota, winning the Section 3A track title in the 3,200-meter run last spring.
Marshall seniors Matt Dunn (16:45.8) and Chase VanKeulen (16:46.0) finished second and third, respectively, while Wollum (16:47.6), Knutson (16:52.9), Kennedy (16:55.2) and Marshall junior Noah Versaevel (16:55.4) completed the top seven, each bettering the 17-minute mark.
Those seven finished 15 seconds ahead of the rest of the pack as Windom senior Isaac Tade crossed alone in eighth place with a time of 17:10.4. Murray County Central/Fulda freshman Justin Clarke (17:18.4) finished ninth, followed in the first 15 (medalists) by Marshall senior Mason Reese (17:21.2), Windom senior Nickolas Green (17:24.4), Worthington sophomore Andrew Huber (17:26.3), Luverne sophomore Dalton DeSollar (17:29.3), Worthington freshman Adam Koller (17:30.0) and Marshall sophomore Quentin Blomme (17:30.7).
By putting all five of its scoring runners among the medalists, Marshall posted a winning score of 34 (team places 2-3-6-9-14), while Windom (1-7-10-23-25) was a solid second with 66 points.
Worthington (11-13-22-37-38) was third with 115 points, followed by MCC/Fulda (131), Pipestone Area (131), Mountain Lake Area (155), Luverne (171), Canby/Minneota (191), Springfield/Cedar Mountain/Comfrey (247), Jackson County Central (300), Adrian (301), MACCRAY/Renville County West (343) and Tracy-Milroy-Balaton (392). HL-O, Hendricks and Southwest Christian/Edgerton were incomplete.
Other area boys in the first 20 included PA senior Lucas Griebel (17th, 17:32.3), Adrian junior Brady Henning (18th, 17:33.6) and MCC/Fulda senior Isaiah Olsem (19th, 17:44.9).
A total of 107 runners completed the boys’ varsity race with the first 26 running the course under 18 minutes and 48 runners clocking times under 19:00.
Marshall senior Claire Baustian was an easy winner in the girls’ varsity race, clocking a stellar time of 18:30.2. Teammates Natalee Sample (18:57.4), Morgan Radel (19:15.5) and Alison Mortier (19:18.5) entered the chute next before MCC/Fulda eighth-grader Morgan Gehl (19:25.5) finished fifth, spoiling the Tigers’ perfect score.
Marshall’s Bellamy Sukalski (19:34) placed sixth, completing the Tigers near-perfect tally with 16 points (1-2-3-4-6).
Luverne runners Regan Feit (19:44.5), Madison Schandelmeier (19:47.4) and Tenley Nelson (20:00.1) claimed places 7-8-9, leading the Cardinals to a second-place team finish with 55 points.
Windom senior Christianna Green was 10th (20:00.9), while PA junior Angel Martens (20:10.8), Windom eighth-grader Gracie Bucher (20:11.8), Luverne seventh-grader Brooklyn VerSteeg (20:15.6), PA senior Livia Wallace (20:17.5) and JCC junior Jessica Christoffer (20:26.4) were the meet’s other medalists.
Canby/Minneota finished third in the girls’ team standings with 121 points, followed by PA (148), Windom (149), JCC (176), MCC/Fulda (179), Worthington (202), T-M-B (211), Adrian (251), S/CM/C (276) and MLA (313). HL-O, Hendicks, SWC/E and MACCRAY/RCW were each incomplete.
Other area girls who placed among the first 20, out of a total of 106 finishers, were Adrian freshman Moriah Bullerman (16th, 20:39.0), HL-O junior Rachel Salentiny (18th, 20:41.3), Luverne eighth-grader Autumn Nath (19th, 20:47.1) and Worthington freshman Sena Uli (20th, 20:47.4.
Completing Worthington’s scoring in the boys’ race (after Huber and Koller) were junior Jackson Bonnett (24th overall, 22nd team scoring, 17:53.9), eighth-grader Christian Lietz (37, 35, 18:20.9) and junior Jacob Prunty (40, 37, 18:34.0), followed closely by sophomores Blaine Doeden (41, 38, 18:35.6) and Colin Smidt (42, 39, 18:37.7).
Finishing out the scoring for the Trojan girls (after Uli) were eighth-graders Maranda Thier (37, 36, 22:02.6) and Liz Spiegelhoff (48, 42, 22:40.8), junior Jessica Darling (50, 44, 22:47.9) and eighth-grader Brynne White (70, 61, 24:18.9). Eighth-grader Nedoh Gyi (81, 69, 25:12.5) and seventh-grader Jenna Hoffman (86, 72, 25:31.2) were Worthington’s sixth and seventh runners.
The first two finishers in the 2,100-meter girls’ junior high race were T-M-B’s Jordan Munson (8:23.1) and HL-O’s Skylar Fisher (8:50.2), while Windom’s Hunter Walklin (7:36) won the boys’ junior high race. Worthington’s Jose Reveles (7:47.3) and Ellsworth’s Linkin Bossert (7:49.8) placed fourth and fifth, respectively.
Marshall dominated the boy’s junior varsity race by taking the first six places, but Worthington’s Jordan Melendez (19:11.9) placed seventh. SWC/E’s Mikayla Johnson (22:26.3), Luverne’s Solveig Tofteland (22:35.6) and SWC/E’s Sydney Van Essen (23:04.6) finished 4-5-6 in the girls’ JV race over the same 5,000-meter course.