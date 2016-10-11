Cross country: Irwin wins in Adrian

ADRIAN -- In dominating fashion, the Class AA Marshall Tigers won both team titles at the Dragon Invitational high school cross country meet on a chilly afternoon Tuesday on the challenging slopes of the Adrian Golf Course.

While Marshall’s girls convincingly claimed the top four places and had five of the first six finishers, the boys’ individual race was much closer as seven runners bunched together much of the 5,000-meter distance before Windom Area senior John Irwin pulled away over the final 600 meters and won his fourth meet of the season.

Irwin held the lead all the way, but a trio of Marshall runners, Canby/Minneota sophomore Anthony Wollum, Heron Lake-Okabena senior Logan Knutson and Pipestone Area senior Matthew Kennedy all stayed close, before separating some as Irwin seemed to shift gears and cruise to another gold-medalist performance.

Irwin’s winning time was a new all-time personal best of 16:34.1 and he impressed his coach Melissa Pletcher with his strong finish.

“It was close between about seven guys most of the race,” Pletcher said. “But, once John made his move, he really put some distance between himself and the others. John is really having a super senior season.”

A year ago, Irwin finished 11th in the same race, clocking a time of 17:54.6. Sixteen days later, he surprised many by notching a second-place finish in the Section 3A Meet at Madison with a time of 16:50.3, qualifying for the 2015 Class A State Cross Country Meet.

Ever since then, Irwin has been one of the premier distance runners in southwestern Minnesota, winning the Section 3A track title in the 3,200-meter run last spring.

Marshall seniors Matt Dunn (16:45.8) and Chase VanKeulen (16:46.0) finished second and third, respectively, while Wollum (16:47.6), Knutson (16:52.9), Kennedy (16:55.2) and Marshall junior Noah Versaevel (16:55.4) completed the top seven, each bettering the 17-minute mark.

Those seven finished 15 seconds ahead of the rest of the pack as Windom senior Isaac Tade crossed alone in eighth place with a time of 17:10.4. Murray County Central/Fulda freshman Justin Clarke (17:18.4) finished ninth, followed in the first 15 (medalists) by Marshall senior Mason Reese (17:21.2), Windom senior Nickolas Green (17:24.4), Worthington sophomore Andrew Huber (17:26.3), Luverne sophomore Dalton DeSollar (17:29.3), Worthington freshman Adam Koller (17:30.0) and Marshall sophomore Quentin Blomme (17:30.7).

By putting all five of its scoring runners among the medalists, Marshall posted a winning score of 34 (team places 2-3-6-9-14), while Windom (1-7-10-23-25) was a solid second with 66 points.

Worthington (11-13-22-37-38) was third with 115 points, followed by MCC/Fulda (131), Pipestone Area (131), Mountain Lake Area (155), Luverne (171), Canby/Minneota (191), Springfield/Cedar Mountain/Comfrey (247), Jackson County Central (300), Adrian (301), MACCRAY/Renville County West (343) and Tracy-Milroy-Balaton (392). HL-O, Hendricks and Southwest Christian/Edgerton were incomplete.

Other area boys in the first 20 included PA senior Lucas Griebel (17th, 17:32.3), Adrian junior Brady Henning (18th, 17:33.6) and MCC/Fulda senior Isaiah Olsem (19th, 17:44.9).

A total of 107 runners completed the boys’ varsity race with the first 26 running the course under 18 minutes and 48 runners clocking times under 19:00.