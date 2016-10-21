Blast From the Past: Lefty Krohn was a pitching legend

Krohn graduated from Fulda High School with the Class of 1941, the spring before the United States joined World War II. A man with amazing hand-eye coordination, Krohn passed away on Oct. 12 at his home in Worthington at the age of 92.

“I never knew anyone who could shoot a rifle as well as Lefty,” said his long-time friend Fritz Korthals. “Anything involving the fingers working with his eyes, he was good at, real good.”

Korthals told me a story, confirmed by Duane’s son Tom, about how Lefty once picked up a golf ball and connected from 20 yards away with a gopher scampering around on the Silver Lake golf course, west of Lake Park, Iowa.

“Bowling, golf, pool, shooting a gun -- anything needing accuracy, including pitching a baseball, he was the best I knew,” declared Korthals, who spent a lot of time hunting with Krohn on his farm south of Worthington near the Hawkinson’s Bridge close to Lake Ocheda. “Duane could hit a deer on the first shot from a longer distance than I could ever imagine trying to shoot from.”

While Korthals knew him best as a friend, hunting partner and golf buddy, Duane Krohn is best remembered for his legendary career as pitcher.

“He had a very good curve ball and was tough to hit,” Windom’s Jack Kelly said of Krohn’s ability on the mound. Kelly was playing for his hometown Pipestone Indians during the 1950s when Krohn was at the top of his game. “He had great control and was one of the best pitchers we faced and there were lots of good ones in those days.”

A couple of scrapbooks with newspaper clippings (courtesy of Korthals) reveal some impressive statistics about Krohn’s days as a pitcher with the Worthington Cubs, Wilmont Eagles, Iona Lakers, Brewster Barons and Slayton Rockets.

In 1949, the season that Krohn signed a contract to pitch for the Class A League Worthington Cubs in the semi-professional First Night League for $90 a game (for a full nine innings), he recorded a win-loss record of 20-7. Cubs manager Harry Monroe eagerly re-signed Krohn for the 1950 season, despite the fact that the left-handed ace was planning to spend much of the summer working on a farm up by Canby.

Members of the 1950 Worthington Cubs, as pictured in an orange souvenir program, included club president Ray Barber, Worthington Co-Op Club president Don Lasley, Monroe, Krohn, shortstop R.C. Wise, second baseman Skip Green, center fielder Jack McKenney, left fielder Milton Venter and pitchers Don Powell, Jerry Speck and Ed Kussman, along with catcher Bill Busch, third-baseman Marlyn Baker, right fielder Don Nesson, first baseman Robert “Biff” Nutt, outfielder Jack Griffith, first baseman Ken Thompson, utility player Swede Nielson and pitchers Don Nehowig and Swede Helgeson. Glenn Benson and Dick Rockafellow are pictured as the Cubs’ bat boys that summer.

The 17-man roster listed six pitchers -- Helgeson, Nehowig, Powell, Speck, Kussman and, of course, Krohn -- along with 11 others, who were versatile enough to play several positions.

According to the program, the Cubs played a 42-game schedule that year -- 16 in June, 16 in July and 10 in August. A total of 35 sponsors had advertising space on the program, which included an insert.

Obviously, town-team baseball was a big thing in 1950.

“From 1947 to 1956, the First Night League was a Class A operation, meaning that players could be paid,” said area baseball historian Marty Krogman of Lismore, who graduated from Adrian High School in 1977. “That was way before my time, but the caliber of play and the tremendous fan support which existed in each town intrigues me.”

Going back a couple of summers prior to 1950 finds that Krohn was 15-2 late in the 1948 season and had notched 170 strikeouts and walked only 42, while yielding 84 hits, in 140 innings of pitching.

Long-time catcher Wendell Kuhl, Krohn’s battery mate for many seasons, was leading the Cubs in hitting in ’48 with a .367 batting average, which included four home runs and 28 RBIs. Thompson, in his first summer in Worthington, had hit a team-leading six homers and driven in 20 runs, while hitting at a .329 clip.

“Those were good players,” remembers Heron Lake’s Don Steen, 91, who was a catcher for a number of area teams during that era and had the opportunity to both catch for Krohn and bat against him. “Lefty was one of the best, no doubt about it. He had great command of all of his pitches, very accurate.”

That accuracy theme seems to keep coming up.

“I was pheasant hunting with Dad one time and saw him toss a 50-cent piece in the air and knock the center out of it with a .22,” said his son Mike, a 1967 Worthington High School graduate who lives in Marshfield, Wisc. “Anything to do with hand-eye coordination, like shooting a gun, shooting pool, bowling, hitting a golf ball, pitching a baseball, he was good at.”

In 1951, Krohn pitched for the Wilmont Eagles. Yes, in those days Wilmont had two teams -- the Eagles and the Cardinals, just like Worthington had both the Cubs and the Turks.

He was back with the Cubs for the next four seasons, recording impressive numbers in 1953, Dwight Eisenhower’s first year in the White House. Twirling 158 innings in 21 games, Krohn posted a 16-1 record while striking out 189 hitters and giving up only 80 hits and a mere 39 walks. He pitched 12 complete games that season.

In a 1955 game, future Daily Globe Sports Editor Bill Brower, who manned third base for the Cubs, was 4-for-5 at the plate and scored three runs in an 11-8 Worthington victory over the defending state champion Milroy Yankees. Brower slapped a trio of singles and smacked a double to lead a 13-hit Worthington attack.

The Globe’s sport editor in those days was Don Trunk, and his “Sport Chatter” column mentioned the exploits of Krohn and the Cubs often.

The Cubs won numerous FNL titles during those years and advanced to the state amateur tournament in 1948 and 1953. Worthington finished third in the 1944 Class A state tournament.

When the Cubs were eliminated in playoff action, Krohn and Kuhl were frequently drafted by an advancing team. I ran across a picture of Krohn and Kuhl (pitcher-catcher battery) on a Pipestone team, which included Kelly and Marv Heinrichs, a long-time catcher and player-manager the Indians. Pipestone saw state-tournament action in 1947, 1954, 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1962, 1963, 1965 and 1971.

After a 25-year absence, Pipestone returned in 1996, 2004, 2006 and 2011.

The Indians won Class B state titles in both ’58 and ’60, were runner-ups in ’62 and took third place in ’57, after finishing third as a Class A squad in 1956 -- the last year of area teams playing in the Class A ranks, according to Krogman.

Prior to his years with the Cubs, Krohn pitched for Brewster (a Class B team in the ‘40s) and with the surging Iona Lakers, who built a powerhouse team during the late ‘40s.

In 1946, he enjoyed a stellar season with the Cubs, doing well enough to catch the attention of the major league Boston Braves, who signed Lefty to a professional contract. The Braves, who moved to Milwaukee eight years later, held a tryout camp in Mankato. A total of 35 pitchers were looked at, but Krohn was the only one signed. He was scheduled to play in the Northern League the following year.

Krohn started out pitching for the Eau Claire (Wisc.) Bears of the Northern League, but advanced to the Class C Southern Association, made up of teams from Alabama and Georgia, for the rest of 1947. He pitched several games for the Newman (Ga.) Browns before a knee injury hampered his short minor-league career. In 1948, Duane returned to farming and pitching -- along with hunting and other hand-eye coordination activities -- in the Worthington area.

That’s just a brief look back at a true baseball legend from the past, back in the days when as many as 4,131 fans once watched the Cubs defeat the Indians, 8-3, in a playoff game in the early 1950s.

Brower had a column in 1977 recalling some of those early years, highlighted by Krohn’s single-season strikeout mark of 263 and his 64 pitching victories, including a 48-12 mark over a three-year span.

John Nickelson hammered out a .474 batting average in 1958 and Thompson connected for 27 home runs in seven seasons with the Cubs. Nutt had a .389 batting average in 1946, which Kuehl nearly matched (.371) in 1949.

As the 1968 song by Mary Hopkins goes, “Those Were The Days,” and as Tom Krohn summed up it up:

“Dad lived a good, long life and we all miss him.”