Elks Lodge 2287 Hoop Shoot winners
Hoop Shoot Results
Top performers at the Elk’s Lodge 2287 Hoop Shoot in Worthington:
Girls 8-9
1st -- Jayden Spartz 10-25, 2-5, 2-5
2nd -- Natya Khamphan 10-25, 2-5, 1-5
Boys 8-9
1st -- Connor Mebius 19-25
2nd -- Ben Gallagher 14-25
Girls 10-11
1st -- Tarren Spartz 12-25
2nd -- Mari Probst 5-25
Boys 10-11
1st -- Logan Barber 13-25
2nd -- Tucker Brandner 11-25
Girls 12-13
1st -- Kyra Van Briesen 17-25
2nd -- Stephie Bauman 13-25
Boys 12-13
1st -- Nicholas Shroeder 19-25
2nd -- Trey Heckenlaible 18-25