    Elks Lodge 2287 Hoop Shoot winners

    By Daily Globe Today at 2:21 p.m.
    Hoop Shoot Results

    Top performers at the Elk’s Lodge 2287 Hoop Shoot in Worthington:

    Girls 8-9

    1st -- Jayden Spartz 10-25, 2-5, 2-5

    2nd -- Natya Khamphan 10-25, 2-5, 1-5

    Boys 8-9

    1st -- Connor Mebius 19-25

    2nd -- Ben Gallagher 14-25

    Girls 10-11

    1st -- Tarren Spartz 12-25

    2nd -- Mari Probst 5-25

    Boys 10-11

    1st -- Logan Barber 13-25

    2nd -- Tucker Brandner 11-25

    Girls 12-13

    1st -- Kyra Van Briesen 17-25

    2nd -- Stephie Bauman 13-25

    Boys 12-13

    1st -- Nicholas Shroeder 19-25

    2nd -- Trey Heckenlaible 18-25

