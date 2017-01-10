Anthony Ross scored a team-best 17 points to go with eight rebounds as W-WG improved to 8-2 overall and 4-2 in the conference with a 66-53 victory.

Parker Freeburg finished with 11 points for the Chargers, while Andrew Quade, Tyson Elzenga and Cole Bunting each had 10 points. Bunting finished with five blocks as the Chargers had 12 blocked shots as a team.

Dalton Slinger hit six 3 pointers and finished with 28 points for Fulda. He scored 21 of the Raiders’ 27 second-half points. Justin Dierks had 14 points and hit four 3-point shots. As a team, Fulda was 12 of 25 from beyond the arc.

W-WG hosts Lakeview on Friday, while Fulda hosts Ellsworth the same night.

Fulda 26 53W-WG 34 66JCC 89, BEA 40

JACKSON -- Ryan Christopher filled the stat sheet for Jackson County Central in a victory over Blue Earth Area.

Christopher scored eight points, dished out nine assists and had seven steals as the Huskies improved to 10-2 overall and 3-2 in the Big South Conference.

Easton Bahr led JCC with 15 points, while Chris Gumto had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Nico Feroni had 13 points, while Jacob Christopher added 10 points.

The Huskies are at St. Clair on Saturday.

BEA 22 40JCC 46 89SWC 89, Ellsworth 50

ELLSWORTH -- Jeremy Vander Woude scored a game-high 20 points to lead Southwest Christian to a conference victory over Ellsworth.

AJ Vanderby added 11 points for the Eagles, while Hunter Dilly scored 10.

Ellsworth was led by Brandon Kramer’s 12 points and nine rebounds, while Zach Buntjer had 11 points and collected nine rebounds.

The Panthers are at Fulda on Friday.

SWC 50 89Ellsworth 26 50PA 84, Luverne 55

PIPESTONE -- Pipestone Area had a major second half, scoring 51 points after the intermission as it defeated Luverne.

Matthew Kennedy led the Arrows with 19 points, Ethan Baartman scored 17 and Braeden Rieck scored seven.

Cole Claussen scored 15 points to lead the Cardinals, while Eli Haugom scored 14 and Layne Curtis scored 10.

PA hosts Redwood Valley in a boy/girl double-header on Friday.

Luverne 25 55

Pipestone 33 84